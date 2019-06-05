Home

Feb. 19, 1951 - June 2, 2019

NAPPANEE, IN - Connie Jean Nine, 68, of Nappanee, formerly of Wakarusa, died 10:35 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Elkhart General Hospital. She was born Feb. 19, 1951 in Mishawaka, to Ray & Leona (Bolin) Baker.

Surviving are her children, Kelly (Myken) Moore of Alexandria, Ashlie (Kent) Freed of Bourbon, Kimberly (Brant) Ehret of Goshen, and Brant (Francie) Nine of Nappanee; grandchildren, Braxton (Ashley) Moore of Alexandria, Clayton Kent, Katie Lynn, Case Warren Freed, Everly Jean Ehret, Hutch William Nine, and one on the way; and a great-grandchild, Cameron Lyle Moore.

Preceding her in death are her parents; a brother, Randy Baker; and a sister, Jaqueline Baker.

Connie was a 1969 graduate of Penn High School. She worked in Property Management and was a former City Council Board Member. She lived for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild; they were the light of her life.

Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, 117 W. Waterford St., Wakarusa. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Olive (West) Cemetery. Stephen Holmes will officiate the service. Memorial donations may be directed to Loveway Inc. (Therapeutic Horseback Riding, Middlebury, Indiana).

Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 5, 2019
