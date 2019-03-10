Services Zahoran Funeral Home 1826 S. Kemble Avenue South Bend , IN 46613 574 287-7125 Resources More Obituaries for Connie Rodriguez Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Connie (Concepcion M.) Rodriguez

Obituary
Connie (Concepcion M.) Rodriguez



May 2, 1940 - Feb. 14, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Connie (Concepcion M.) Rodriguez, 78, passed away peacefully at 4:16pm Thursday, February 14, 2019 in her home with her daughter by her side.



Connie was born on May 2, 1940 in Reynosa, Mexico to Francisco and Josefa (Lopez) Martinez. Her parents preceded her in death along with a son, Juan Rodriguez Jr.; sisters, Paula Gonzalez and Maria Ledmas Ventura Martinez; brothers, Francisco Martinez, Fernando Martinez, and Ricardo Martinez; and grandbaby dogs, King III, Damien Roc, and Harley Rose.



Surviving are a daughter, Yolanda Rodriguez of South Bend; sister, Francesca Sandoval of Niles, Michigan; brothers, Guadalupe Castro of Portland, Oregon and Amparo Martinez; and grandbaby “dogs,” Rudy Jon, Rami Jo, and Riley Jac. She also leaves behind to cherish her time and memories many nieces and nephews, friends, and colleagues; she will be forever missed.



Connie enjoyed playing with her grandbabies, gardening, loved to go to flea markets, but most of all, sitting outside and just taking it all in.



At age five she moved from Reynosa, Mexico with her mother to be with the rest of her family in Texas, before moving to South Bend, Indiana, where she became a citizen and a lifelong resident. She attended Woodrow Wilson School from 1948-1956, and Washington High School from 1956-1958. Connie worked at Gumz Farm from 1958-1968. In 1971 she received her GED from John Adams High School. From 1971-1984 she worked for the South Bend Community School / Project Head Start as a Social Service Worker and as an Education, Personnel and Indiana State Handicap Advocate Secretary; she also did the typing and printing of the staff newsletter, “Happenings”, along with the “The Network,” an Indiana Handicap newsletter for 275 state agencies, “Working Together”, Headstart and the Public Schools Transition booklet for Training of Special Needs Administrators, State Agencies, Directors and Teachers, along with “Headstart in Indiana”, a directory of Service in Indiana for Parents. In 1972 she attended IUSB where she studied Foundation of Law and Order, Sociology and Crisis Intervention. In 1974 she attended Ivy Tech where she took Secretarial courses. From 1974-1998 she served her country proudly in the U.S. Army National Guard at Fort McClellan and Indiana Military Academy. From 1976-1982 Connie was employed by the South Bend Police Academy where during the summer she worked as a Civil Defense Officer.



In 1989 she received her certificate from H & R Block Tax Course. In 1997-1998 she also received a certificate from Jackson Hewett Tax Course. From 1984-2018 she worked for CSI Logistics where she was a corporate secretary from 1984-1990, then was an Administrative Assistant from 1990-2018. From 1970-1980 she was a member and secretary for L.U.L.A.C. Council 5001. 2002-2003 she was a member of the Lions Club of Plymouth. In 2011 she became an affiliate member of the St. Joseph County Soil & Water Conservation District.



Spanning throughout her career in the workforce and through her service in the military, she has received numerous awards, certificates, and medals of honor and merits. She held true to the motto of the Army, “Be Strong” and “Be All You Can Be”. She was proud to put on any of her uniforms and be the Weekend Warrior. She was proud to be a veteran and she was proud to have served. Special thanks to Mr. & Mrs. Leonard Kanczuzewski and Kenny Kanczuzewski, our family of friends at Kroger of Ireland Rd., Teachers Credit Union on Ireland Rd., and the staff at Western Veterinarian Clinic. You all have shown us kindness & compassion, and given us your support; you have made us laugh, but most of all for your friendship, we are and will always be grateful.



Per Connie's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Mass for Connie and her son Juan (pictured above) will be celebrated at 12:00pm Saturday, March 16, 2019 in St. Adalbert Catholic Church. The Celebration of Life will continue with a luncheon at V.F.W. 9820. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Miller's Homeless Vets, Humane Society, Pet Refuge, or Riverbend Cancer Services. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019