March 6, 1955 - July 15, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Connie S. Anderson, 64, of South Bend, IN, passed away at 6:19 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of South Bend.



She was born on March 6, 1955 to the late William A. and Jenny (Deguch) Mathews in South Bend, IN, and was a lifelong resident.



Connie graduated in 1973 from the former LaSalle High School in South Bend, IN, before attending the St. Anthony Hospital Medical Laboratory Program, where she graduated in 1975. She retired in 2002 from South Bend Medical Foundation, where she worked as a Medical Laboratory Technician for several years.



On August 9, 1975, as Connie S. Mathews, she married Robert Anderson, Jr. at the Mayflower Baptist Church in South Bend, IN. He died on September 12, 2017.



Connie is survived by her son, William (Maria) Anderson of South Bend, IN; daughter, Ginny (Christopher) Matthys of South Bend, IN; grandchildren, Austin, Alexander, and Andrew Anderson, Margaret and Nicholas Matthys; her stepfather, Clarence White of South Bend, IN; and her sister, Nancy (Roscoe) Hankins of Niles, MI.



Connie was a member of St. Mary's National Catholic Church; American Legion Post 357 Ladies Auxiliary; and a member of the former PNA #83, all of South Bend, IN. She enjoyed bowling, spending many summers with her family at Broken Arrow Campground in Winamac, IN; and she was a huge Notre Dame and Chicago Bears fan. Connie's grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was an amazing cook, who enjoyed cooking for those she loved.



Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN, where a Pipe Ceremony will be held at 7:00 p.m.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN, with Rev. Charles Zawistowski officiating. Cremation with a private burial will follow at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Mary's National Catholic Church, 1601 W. Sample Street, South Bend, IN 46619.



Published in South Bend Tribune on July 17, 2019