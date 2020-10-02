Conrad Adams II
Sept. 21, 1942 - Sept. 25, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Conrad R. Adams II, 78 years old, peacefully passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at his residence. Conrad was born on September 21, 1942 in South Bend to the late Robert C. and Linda E. (Eskridge) Adams. In 1964, Conrad and Mary Johnson were united in marriage in Glen Ellyn, IL.
Conrad was the president and owner of Manufacturing Technology, Inc, a local company founded by his grandfather. As an entrepreneur, he transitioned the family business from tool & die to special machine design and build of friction welding equipment, ensuring a family business legacy for the future. He was heavily involved with the community, serving as the president of the Machine Tool Builders Association and the Irish Youth Hockey League. Conrad was also an avid duplicate bridge player in order to spend time with his wife. He was passionate about his children's athletic endeavors, and this carried over to his grandkids. His most treasured lime was family meals, family vacations, and playing cards with the kid and grandkids.
Conrad is survived by the love of his life, Mary; his daughter, Jennifer (Jerry) Borsodi of Granger; son, Daniel (Jenny) Adams of South Bend; daughter-in-law, Allison Adams of Granger; and seven grandchildren, Conrad R. Adams Ill, Grant D. Adams, Katherine M. Adams, Lilian H. Adams, Jillian E. Adams, Joseph S. Borsodi, and Olivia M. Borsodi. Conrad is also survived by his sister, Linda Kromhout of Deltona, FL.
In addition to his parents, Conrad was preceded in death by his son, Robert Adams II.
Memorial services for Conrad will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Manufacturing Technology, Inc., 1702 W. Washington St., South Bend, IN with a Celebration of Life to follow. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 9 at Palmer Funeral Home-Welsheimer North Chapel, 17033 Cleveland Road, South Bend.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Conrad R. Adams II may be donated to the charity of the donor's choice
.
Online condolences can be offered at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.