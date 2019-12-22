|
Constance C. Simeri
July 2, 1935 - Dec. 14, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Constance C. Simeri, 84, of Granger, Indiana, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was born on July 2, 1935 in South Bend, Indiana, daughter of the late Aaron and Genevieve Prather.
Surviving Constance are her brother, Aaron A. (Janet) Prather; son, Rocco J. (Shawn) Simeri III of Granger; and four grandchildren, Arec Daniel Simeri, Christopher Lyn Simeri, Anna Catherine Simeri, and Anthony Nicholas Simeri. She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel A. Simeri.
Constance graduated from South Bend Central High School and studied at Michigan State College. She was a computer programmer analyst for over 20 years before she retired.
A Memorial visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00am-12:00pm on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Rd, South Bend. A Memorial service will follow at 12:00pm on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Constance's name to Comfort One Hospice, 129 S. Dixie Way, South Bend, IN 46637, or , Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019