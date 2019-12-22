Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Simeri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance C. Simeri

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance C. Simeri

July 2, 1935 - Dec. 14, 2019

GRANGER, IN - Constance C. Simeri, 84, of Granger, Indiana, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was born on July 2, 1935 in South Bend, Indiana, daughter of the late Aaron and Genevieve Prather.

Surviving Constance are her brother, Aaron A. (Janet) Prather; son, Rocco J. (Shawn) Simeri III of Granger; and four grandchildren, Arec Daniel Simeri, Christopher Lyn Simeri, Anna Catherine Simeri, and Anthony Nicholas Simeri. She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel A. Simeri.

Constance graduated from South Bend Central High School and studied at Michigan State College. She was a computer programmer analyst for over 20 years before she retired.

A Memorial visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00am-12:00pm on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Rd, South Bend. A Memorial service will follow at 12:00pm on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Constance's name to Comfort One Hospice, 129 S. Dixie Way, South Bend, IN 46637, or , Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -