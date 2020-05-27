Or Copy this URL to Share

Constance “Connie” Maria Sanders



July 24, 1950 - May 20, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - The family of Constance “Connie” Maria Sanders would like to extend sincere appreciation and thanks to many toughtful and eautiful b=friends for their kinds words, flowers, cards, and gifts. LOVE, Brenda J. Sanders-Smith and John “Tony” A. Sanders





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store