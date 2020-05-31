Constance Maria "Connie" Sanders
Constance “Connie” Maria Sanders

July 24, 1950 - May 13, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - The family of Constance “Connie” Maria Sanders would like to extend sincere appreciation and thanks to many thoughtful and beautiful friends for their kinds words, flowers, cards, and gifts.

LOVE,

Brenda J. Sanders-Smith & John “Tony” A. Sanders


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 31, 2020.
