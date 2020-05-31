Or Copy this URL to Share

Constance “Connie” Maria Sanders



July 24, 1950 - May 13, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - The family of Constance “Connie” Maria Sanders would like to extend sincere appreciation and thanks to many thoughtful and beautiful friends for their kinds words, flowers, cards, and gifts.



LOVE,



Brenda J. Sanders-Smith & John “Tony” A. Sanders





