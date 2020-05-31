Constance “Connie” Maria Sanders
July 24, 1950 - May 13, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - The family of Constance “Connie” Maria Sanders would like to extend sincere appreciation and thanks to many thoughtful and beautiful friends for their kinds words, flowers, cards, and gifts.
LOVE,
Brenda J. Sanders-Smith & John “Tony” A. Sanders
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 31, 2020.