Constantine “Gus” Prathaftakis
Dec. 15, 1932 - April 25, 2020
OSCEOLA, IN - Constantine “Gus” Prathaftakis, 87, of Osceola, IN peacefully passed into the arms of the Lord on the morning of April 25, 2020. Gus was born on December 15, 1932 in South Bend, IN, the fourth of eight children to Nick and Mary (Costaduakis) Prathaftakis.
Gus was a graduate of Riley High School class of 1950. In 1953, he was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean War. On May 5, 1956, he married the love of his life, Carol J. Kubu and together they had three children, Nick Prathaftakis, Marsha Nemeth, and Lisa Stines, eleven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Gus was also survived by his sister, Catherine King of CA; and two sisters-in-law, Joan of Elkhart, IN and Betty of Mishawaka, IN. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; sisters, Helen Sarris and Gloria Prathaftakis; and brothers, Emmenual, Anthony, George, and Alexander Prathaftakis.
Gus made a living primarily as a traveling encyclopedia salesman and also was active in his brother Tony's RV manufacturing business, selling and delivering motor homes throughout the country. He attended Deer Run Church of Christ.
Gus and Carol were frequent travelers throughout their sixty-one years together, visiting forty of the states, Greece, Paris, and England. Their favorite family trips included southern Indiana destinations to visit with relatives, with many happy days spent at Spring Mill State Park. His real joy was helping and spending time with his family. Gus will be greatly missed.
Military Graveside services will be held at Noon, April 30, 2020 at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 29 at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN. Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, there will be a limit of 10 people at a time at visitation.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 28, 2020