Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Clark Chapel
405 Center St
Dowagiac, MI 49047
(269) 782-2135
Resources
More Obituaries for Cora Ostrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cora Ostrom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cora Ostrom Obituary
Cora Ostrom

Nov. 12, 1924 - Oct. 23, 2019

DOWAGIAC, MI - Cora L. Ostrom, 95, of Dowagiac, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Cass County Medical Care Facility in Cassopolis.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, with Pastor Nathan Wilder. Burial will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions in Cora's name may be made to the Cass County Medical Care Facility. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Cora was born November 12, 1924, to Arthur and Grace (Jones) Bower in Cassopolis. On August 2, 1947, she married Jessie Dean Ostrom in South Bend, IN. Cora is survived by her son, Sam (Sandy) Ostrom; grandchildren, Melisa (Bill Branum) Timm and Jerid (Amber) Ostrom; and great-grandchildren, Brianna Williams and Alexandria Timm. She was prededed in death by her parents, Arthur and Grace Bower; husband, Jessie Ostrom; and her daughter, Joann Ostrom.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Clark Chapel
Download Now