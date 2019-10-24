|
|
Cora Ostrom
Nov. 12, 1924 - Oct. 23, 2019
DOWAGIAC, MI - Cora L. Ostrom, 95, of Dowagiac, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Cass County Medical Care Facility in Cassopolis.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, with Pastor Nathan Wilder. Burial will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions in Cora's name may be made to the Cass County Medical Care Facility. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.clarkch.com.
Cora was born November 12, 1924, to Arthur and Grace (Jones) Bower in Cassopolis. On August 2, 1947, she married Jessie Dean Ostrom in South Bend, IN. Cora is survived by her son, Sam (Sandy) Ostrom; grandchildren, Melisa (Bill Branum) Timm and Jerid (Amber) Ostrom; and great-grandchildren, Brianna Williams and Alexandria Timm. She was prededed in death by her parents, Arthur and Grace Bower; husband, Jessie Ostrom; and her daughter, Joann Ostrom.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 24, 2019