Corey J. Geisler

Corey J. Geisler Obituary
Corey J. Geisler

June 29, 1970 - Oct. 24, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Corey J. Geisler of South Bend, passed away peacefully October 24, 2019.

Corey was born June 29, 1970, in South Bend, to the late Robert and Lucille Geisler.

He is survived by two brothers, Scott (Sandra) Geisler of South Bend, IN and Mark (Karenlynn) Geisler of Orlando, FL; his favorite cousin, Carol; niece, Chantel; nephew, Michael; very special dog, Lucy; and best friend forever, Randy.

Corey fought kidney disease his entire adult life and it finally got the best of him. But, in that fight, he inspired countless people with his mental and physical toughness, despite all that he had to endure.

I want to thank everyone, who stood by him for their support. Corey, you truly are my rock and I love you. -Scott.

A celebration of Corey's life will be held Monday, October 28 from 2-7 p.m. for family and friends, at the Geisler Home.

To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019
