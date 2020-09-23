1/1
Corey Matthew Richards
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Corey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Corey Matthew

Richards

Aug. 16, 1971 - Sept. 11, 2020

GROVE CITY, FL - Corey Matthew Richards, 49, a resident of Grove City, FL for the past 12 years, formerly of Columbia City, IN, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 in Grove City, FL. He was born August 16, 1971 in Mishawaka, IN.

Corey was of the Catholic faith. He was a skilled journeyman carpenter who taught his trade to many. He was a member of the carpenter's union in Florida and Indiana. In recent years, Corey's job took him west to California and Arizona, places he had always hoped to see. He made lasting friendships there, just as he had done everywhere he went.

Corey was loved by all who knew him and will be terribly missed. He will be remembered for his adventurous and energetic personality, and his love for music and parties. He was honest, hardworking, and friendly. He absolutely loved the sunshine and heat of Florida. The beach was his favorite place to be and he took every opportunity to be there, especially enjoying sunsets over the gulf coast.

He is survived by his loving parents, Ernest and Judith Richards of Columbia City, IN; daughter, Samantha Elizabeth Richards and former wife and loyal friend, Angee Richards both of Osceola, IN; two siblings, Kirk Richards of Mishawaka, IN, and Amy Sue Harris (Chad) of Columbia City, IN; and three grandchildren, Braxton Richards, Tucker Richards, and Paizley Richards; as well as nieces and nephews, Lindsay, Morgan, Ella, Marcel, Ceegan, Allie, and Lauren.

No formal services are planned at this time.

Memorial contributions in memory of Corey Matthew Richards are suggested to Tidewell Hospice, Attn: Philanthropy Dept., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.

Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com.

Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
1056 NE 7th Terrace
Cape Coral, FL 33909
(239) 242-0909
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved