Corey Matthew
Richards
Aug. 16, 1971 - Sept. 11, 2020
GROVE CITY, FL - Corey Matthew Richards, 49, a resident of Grove City, FL for the past 12 years, formerly of Columbia City, IN, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 in Grove City, FL. He was born August 16, 1971 in Mishawaka, IN.
Corey was of the Catholic faith. He was a skilled journeyman carpenter who taught his trade to many. He was a member of the carpenter's union in Florida and Indiana. In recent years, Corey's job took him west to California and Arizona, places he had always hoped to see. He made lasting friendships there, just as he had done everywhere he went.
Corey was loved by all who knew him and will be terribly missed. He will be remembered for his adventurous and energetic personality, and his love for music and parties. He was honest, hardworking, and friendly. He absolutely loved the sunshine and heat of Florida. The beach was his favorite place to be and he took every opportunity to be there, especially enjoying sunsets over the gulf coast.
He is survived by his loving parents, Ernest and Judith Richards of Columbia City, IN; daughter, Samantha Elizabeth Richards and former wife and loyal friend, Angee Richards both of Osceola, IN; two siblings, Kirk Richards of Mishawaka, IN, and Amy Sue Harris (Chad) of Columbia City, IN; and three grandchildren, Braxton Richards, Tucker Richards, and Paizley Richards; as well as nieces and nephews, Lindsay, Morgan, Ella, Marcel, Ceegan, Allie, and Lauren.
No formal services are planned at this time.
Memorial contributions in memory of Corey Matthew Richards are suggested to Tidewell Hospice, Attn: Philanthropy Dept., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
