Cornelius H.



Buersmeyer



Aug. 28, 1930 - March 13, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - We lost someone remarkably special today. Connie was born in Jefferson City, Missouri, the youngest of 5 children. He was the first in his family to attend college, graduating from the Rolla School of Mines with a degree in chemical engineering. He went on to work at Stellite Corporation, remained with that company through its name change to Cabot Corporation, and retired after 34 years. His work took him and his family from Kokomo, Indiana to Chicago and Connecticut, and back to Kokomo. His work was interrupted when Dad was called up to serve. He was stationed at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds for several years during the Korean War where he taught soldiers math, science, and ballistics. During all that time, Connie was supported and loved by his wife of 66 years, Mary Dolores (nee Dulle). They were high school sweethearts and life partners with a special bond. Together they raised five children and instilled in each of them a love of family. They split their 35 retirement years between South Bend and Marco Island, Florida. While in South Bend he enjoyed volunteering at the Basilica at the University of Notre Dame, giving tours to visitors from around the world. Dad was blessed with a curious mind, continuously reading and learning. He embraced life and was happiest with Mom by his side and surrounded by family. He loved holidays, especially Christmas, sports of any type, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, the University of Notre Dame and, most of all, Mom. We will miss him dearly and remember him every day. Connie was preceded by his parents and four siblings. He leaves behind a grieving family including his wife Mary, five children, six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. A family celebration of life will be held in May at Notre Dame. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Christ Child's Charity in South Bend. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary