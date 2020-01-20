|
Corrine Monahon
July 30, 1933 - Jan. 15, 2020
DOWAGIAC, MI - Corrine A. Monahon, age 86 years, wife, mother, grandmother, church member, and traveler died peacefully at 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, North Carolina following an extended illness. Her family is grateful for the compassionate and skilled care provided by the Hospice staff.
She was born on July 30, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to Henry L. and Josephine (Graetz) McKay, and was graduated from high school in Chicago. She moved to Dowagiac, Michigan and was employed in the former Dowagiac plant of Sunstrand Heat Transfer for 25 years. She then moved to Niles, Michigan where she was employed in the former Niles plant of United Technologies. She lived for a few years in South Bend, Indiana before settling in Statesville.
Corrine was a longtime member of the Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Granger, Indiana where she also served on the Altar Guild, and participated in women's ministries. In North Carolina, she attended the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Troutman. She had traveled extensively throughout the United States, including a trip to Alaska.
She was first married to Werner “Rudy” Neumann. On October 19, 1991 in South Bend she married Rolland E. Monahon who preceded her in death on October 6, 1996. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Josephine Lundquist on July 13, 1978.
Surviving family includes her children, Gregory Neumann of Berrien Springs, Michigan, Cheryl (& John) Hess of Dowagiac, Anita Johnson of Statesville, and Elizabeth Gee of Statesville; eight grandchildren, Tabetha Hayden, Katelyn Whiteoak, Adam (& Courtney) Hess, Chelsea Whiteoak, Alexandra Hess, Christian Hess, Haylee Gee, and Gabriella Neumann; and three great-grandchildren, Cash Gantt, Cora Gantt, and Aspyn Hayden. She is also survived by Rolland's children, Alice Jones and Charles Monahon.
The Funeral service for Corrine Monahon will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, 615 East Main Street in Niles with the Rev. Steven Mischke of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church officiating. Committal services will follow at Mission Hills.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday at the funeral home beginning at Noon. Contributions in memory of Corrine may be made to Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 16791 Cleveland Road, Granger, Indiana 46530; https://www.peaceingranger.org/. Online condolences may be left at www.halbritterwickens.com.
Corrine worked hard, enjoyed life, was faithful to her church and a devoted Christian, all of which encouraged those around her, and made life better for all.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 20, 2020