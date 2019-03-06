Home

Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Corrine Robert Toles

Corrine Robert Toles Obituary
Corrine Robert Toles

Feb. 12, 1919 - March 2, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Corrine Robert Toles, 100, of Bellville Circle, South Bend, IN, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at her residence.

Corrine was born February 12, 1919 in Birdeye, Arkansas to Garfield & Hattie (Shankling) Randoll both of whom preceded her in death. Coming from Muskegon, MI, in 1940 she moved to South Bend, IN. She was united in holy matrimony to William Toles who also preceded her in death along with two sisters, Mattie Shankling and Linbeth London.

Mother Corrine Toles was a member of Saints Memorial Church of God in Christ for over 50 years where she served on the Mothers Board. She has received various awards, certificates, and recognition from the city of South Bend and from her religious affiliation. For a more extensive list of her achievements visit Alford's Mortuary webpage to view her obituary and feel free to send condolences to The Toles family at: www.alfordsmortuaryinc.com.

Survivors left to cherish her loving memory include one daughter, Mildred Toles of South Bend, IN; two sons, William Lee Toles of Las Vegas, Nevada and Verdell Emmanuel Toles of Beloit, Wisconsin, eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, ten great-great-grandchildren along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Saints Memorial Church of God in Christ with viewing from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at the church.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019
