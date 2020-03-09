|
Cory Allen Fay
Jan. 31, 1971 - March 7, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Cory A. Fay, 49, passed away in his home on Saturday, March 7 with his loving family by his side following an extended illness.
Cory was born on January 31, 1971, in South Bend.
Cory is survived by his loving parents, Cynthia Fay and stepfather, Michael Trzaskowski of South Bend, son, Bronson A. Fay of Elkhart, sister, Kacie M. (Tim) Suetkamp of Mishawaka, his niece, Bella and nephews, Gage and Gavin Suetkamp. Cory was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Oscar and Vera Fay, where he loved to go in Florida to relax and fish.
He was a lifetime resident of the Michiana area, employed as a concrete finisher.
He was an avid Notre Dame football fan and loved fishing. He also enjoyed working with concrete.
Cory will be dearly missed by numerous friends and his loving family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Cory's name to Pet Refuge, 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614.
Cremation has taken place. There will be no services at this time; however, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
The Hanley and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Service handled arrangements and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Cory's family.
Condolences may be expressed at www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 9, 2020