Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hanley and Sons - South Bend
23421 State Road 23
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 287-4181
Resources
More Obituaries for Cory Fay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cory Allen Fay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cory Allen Fay Obituary
Cory Allen Fay

Jan. 31, 1971 - March 7, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Cory A. Fay, 49, passed away in his home on Saturday, March 7 with his loving family by his side following an extended illness.

Cory was born on January 31, 1971, in South Bend.

Cory is survived by his loving parents, Cynthia Fay and stepfather, Michael Trzaskowski of South Bend, son, Bronson A. Fay of Elkhart, sister, Kacie M. (Tim) Suetkamp of Mishawaka, his niece, Bella and nephews, Gage and Gavin Suetkamp. Cory was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Oscar and Vera Fay, where he loved to go in Florida to relax and fish.

He was a lifetime resident of the Michiana area, employed as a concrete finisher.

He was an avid Notre Dame football fan and loved fishing. He also enjoyed working with concrete.

Cory will be dearly missed by numerous friends and his loving family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Cory's name to Pet Refuge, 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614.

Cremation has taken place. There will be no services at this time; however, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

The Hanley and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Service handled arrangements and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Cory's family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hanley and Sons - South Bend
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -