Courtney Leigh Dye
April 28, 1977 - June 8, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - A Celebration of Life for Courtney will be Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th St. in Mishawaka at 3PM. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service. See full obit at Hahn Funeral Home website.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.