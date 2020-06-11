Courtney Leigh Dye
1977 - 2020
Courtney Leigh Dye

April 28, 1977 - June 8, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - A Celebration of Life for Courtney will be Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th St. in Mishawaka at 3PM. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service. See full obit at Hahn Funeral Home website.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
