Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
To see location or to leave the family an online condolence
Craig Allen Trowbridge


1957 - 2019
Craig Allen Trowbridge Obituary
Craig Allen Trowbridge

June 23, 1957 - Dec. 5, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Craig Allen Trowbridge, 62, passed away on December 5, 2019 in South Bend.

Craig was born on June 23, 1957 in South Bend.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Audrey Trowbridge; his brother, Kenneth E. Trowbridge Jr.; and his nephew, Kenneth “Bubba” Trowbridge III.

Surviving are his niece, Kaila (Anjelica) Glaspie, and two great-nieces, Riley Glover and Emma Glover (whom he adored with his whole heart).

Craig was a retired over-the-road truck driver, first driving for Werner and then Westside. He was a proud graduate of Washington High School, Class of 1975.

Craig was a WWII buff. He enjoyed playing Risk and Axis & Allies with his best friend of 49 years, Dick Rectenwal. Craig also played war games online which allowed him to play with people all over the world.

His two great-nieces (whom he called his grandchildren) gave him incredible joy. He loved going to their activities and taking them on “donut day.” He was the best “Uncle Craigy” to Dick's children, Richie, Tina, Alex, and Jonnie. He attended their activities, even stopping in Columbus, Ohio with his truck to attend a hockey game. He played an important part in their lives.

Craig was an extremely giving and kind person his whole life and never said a bad thing about anyone.

If you would like to make a donation in Craig's name, please consider Pet Refuge. His fur baby, Ally was a trusted companion who traveled with him in his truck. It was very hard on him when he lost her.

Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka is in charge of the arrangements. There will be no services. There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. To see location or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019
