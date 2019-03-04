Craig D. Bradfield



Sept. 13, 1946 - Feb. 20, 2019



NILES, MI - Craig D. Bradfield, 72, of Niles, passed away at his home, with his family at his side on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.



Craig was born on September 13, 1946 in South Bend to the late Dalton and Eileen (Wilkenson) Bradfield.



He is preceded in death by his parents.



On August 22, 1970, Craig married Donna Flewelling, who survives.



He is also survived by his two daughters, Robyn Bradfield of Mishawaka and Kelly (Joe) Wood of Niles; and grandchildren, Taylor Watson, Riley Wood, Brady Wood, and Delaney Borkowski. He is also survived by his sister, Janis (Tim) Frucci of Niles; his brother, Gary (Pat) Bradfield of Madison, WI; and his cousin, Scott Clark of South Bend.



Craig was an amazing man who cared about people. He honorably served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He continued to serve his community by being a member of the Howard Township Safety Committee, the Zoning Board, the planning commission, and served many years as a Howard Township Trustee. In recent years he has been serving as the Howard Township Supervisor. Over the years, Craig was involved with the YMCA girls' softball team, and the Fireman's Youth Club Softball. He was also of great help to The Southwest Michigan Blossom Queen Sorority, giving them his time and talent to help create their Boutique, The Royal Connection.



He attended Ferris State College and graduated from SMC with Honors.



Craig was a man of faith. He was very active at his church, Berrien Center Bible Church. He sang in the choir and volunteered as an usher. Over the years, Craig had worked at National Standard and then Mittler Supply, eventually becoming the owner of Craig's Home Improvement. Craig was someone who was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.



In keeping with Craig's wishes, cremation has taken place.



Visitation with Craig's family will be on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 5-8pm at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Service at 615 E. Main St., Niles. A Celebration of Craig's Life will take place on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Berrien Center Bible Church, 8830 M-140, Berrien Center, MI. The Eulogy will begin at 5 p.m. and a Celebration of Life dinner will Immediately follow in the Family Life Center.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to c/o , 129 Jefferson Ave. S.E., Grand Rapids, MI 49503.



Condolences to the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 4, 2019