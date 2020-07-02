Craig Joseph Meehan
Oct. 26, 1953 - May 29, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Craig Joseph Meehan passed away May 29, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Born in South Bend, Indiana, he was the son of William C. and JoAnn R. Meehan and is survived by his brothers, Tim (Kay) Meehan and Terrence (Mariko) Meehan; and his nephew, Christopher Meehan.
Public services will not be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at the following link: https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pxfid=630870&fr_id=1060&pg=fund