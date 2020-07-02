1/1
Craig Joseph Meehan
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Craig Joseph Meehan

Oct. 26, 1953 - May 29, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Craig Joseph Meehan passed away May 29, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Born in South Bend, Indiana, he was the son of William C. and JoAnn R. Meehan and is survived by his brothers, Tim (Kay) Meehan and Terrence (Mariko) Meehan; and his nephew, Christopher Meehan.

Public services will not be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at the following link: https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pxfid=630870&fr_id=1060&pg=fund


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved