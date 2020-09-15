Craig Miller



Dec. 15, 1955 - Sept. 11, 2020



UNION, MI, MI - Craig Allen Miller, 64, of Union, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. He was born December 15, 1955 in Goshen, Indiana to Samuel J. & Anna (Delgado) Miller.



Surviving are his two sons, Gabriel M. (Amberly) Miller of South Bend, IN and Joshua M. Miller and his partner Brenna Beeman of Mishawaka, IN; his parents, Samuel & Anna Miller of Union, MI; and his fiancée, Barb DeShone of Union, MI.



Also surviving are four grandchildren, Hayden, Maddox, Tatum, and Kane, with another one on the way; three brothers, Rick (Maureen) Miller and Scott Miller both of South Bend, IN, and Clark Miller of Union, MI; four stepchildren, Derrick (Allison) DeShone of Elkhart, IN, Brian (Lena) DeShone of Omaha, Nebraska, Sarah DeShone of LaPorte, IN, and Adam (Amber Wells) DeShone of Elkhart, and numerous nieces and nephews. His sister, Lori Miller preceded him in death.



Craig graduated in 1974 from Mishawaka High School, graduated from Vogue Beauty College in Mishawaka, and received a Bachelor of Science degree from IU. He was a talented musician, enjoyed cooking, and being on the lake. Craig was a hair stylist for over 35 years and for the past four years was the owner of Shear Perfection Beauty Salon in Elkhart.



Visitation for family and friends will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 5:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and cremation will follow.



Memorial contributions may be given to COVID-19 Research and Awareness.





