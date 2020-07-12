1/2
Craig R. Siders
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Craig R. Siders

Dec. 2, 1951 - July 9, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Craig R. Siders, 68, of South Bend, passed away in his home on July 9, 2020. He was born on December 2, 1951, in South Bend, to the late Russell and Iris (Oblinger) Siders and was a life long area resident. On October 1, 1977 he married Janet Jelinski, who survives. Also surviving are his daughters, Emily (Gareth) Rees of LaPorte, IN and Alison Siders of South Bend; six grandchildren, Kegan, Gavin, Maddie, Rosalie, Dash, and Sophie; and three sisters, Donna (Lee) Montgomery, Ronna (Mike) McCarthy, and Shelly (Frank) Hammood. He was preceded in death by a sister, Christine Buck and two brothers-in-law, Lonnie Buck and Chet Moore. Craig worked as a CNC Operator at Paladin Case Works, until retiring in 2018. He also owned his own construction company and was a member of the St. Stanislaus B.M. Choir. Craig enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren as well as other family. He loved woodworking and going to any functions with family and friends. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. (please adhere to social distancing guidelines) on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. EST in the funeral home on Tuesday July 14, 2020, with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, South Bend. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kaniewski Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved