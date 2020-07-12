Craig R. Siders
Dec. 2, 1951 - July 9, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Craig R. Siders, 68, of South Bend, passed away in his home on July 9, 2020. He was born on December 2, 1951, in South Bend, to the late Russell and Iris (Oblinger) Siders and was a life long area resident. On October 1, 1977 he married Janet Jelinski, who survives. Also surviving are his daughters, Emily (Gareth) Rees of LaPorte, IN and Alison Siders of South Bend; six grandchildren, Kegan, Gavin, Maddie, Rosalie, Dash, and Sophie; and three sisters, Donna (Lee) Montgomery, Ronna (Mike) McCarthy, and Shelly (Frank) Hammood. He was preceded in death by a sister, Christine Buck and two brothers-in-law, Lonnie Buck and Chet Moore. Craig worked as a CNC Operator at Paladin Case Works, until retiring in 2018. He also owned his own construction company and was a member of the St. Stanislaus B.M. Choir. Craig enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren as well as other family. He loved woodworking and going to any functions with family and friends. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. (please adhere to social distancing guidelines) on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. EST in the funeral home on Tuesday July 14, 2020, with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, South Bend. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com
