|
|
Craig S. McLemore
May 27, 1943 - April 19, 2019
NOTRE DAME, IN - Craig S. McLemore, 75, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at Holy Cross Village in Notre Dame, Indiana. He was born on May 27, 1943 in Alexandria, Louisiana, to the late Lotus M. and Betty J. (Smith) McLemore. In January of 1988, Craig married Kathleen M. Norman. They were married 27 years until she preceded him in death on June 8, 2015.
Surviving are his children, Stephanie McLemore and Lisa (Jesse) Woodall; stepdaughter, Sherry (Dennis) Sharp; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and brothers, Doug (Judith) McLemore and Mark (Bonnie) McLemore.
Craig was employed by Bendix/Allied-Signal for 31 years, working in IT management. He loved sailing on Lake Michigan; spending time in St. Joseph, MI; working in his yard; and photography. He enjoyed the Bendix Salaried Retirees Club, to keep in touch with past co-workers and friends. Craig graduated from Purdue University with a bachelor's degree in computer science, and he earned his master's degree from Indiana University South Bend.
The family wishes to thank the kind staff of Holy Cross Village, and especially Victoria, from Center for Hospice Care, for her outstanding care.
Memorial Services for Craig will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Holy Cross Chapel in Dujarie House at Holy Cross Village, Notre Dame, IN. Friends may visit with the family at 2:00pm, and a service will begin at 2:30pm with Rev. Stephen Kaszar officiating. Craig's final resting place will be at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, Indiana. Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Contributions in memory of Craig may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Online condolences may be left for the McLemore family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 28, 2019