Craig Welling
April 1, 1955 - Dec. 16, 2019
ELKHART, IN - Craig B. Welling, 64, of Elkhart died Monday, December 16, 2019 at his home.
Craig was born April 1, 1955 in Rochester, IN to the late M. Leon and LaJune (Kline) Welling. He was preceded in death by a son, Evan Welling and a brother, Todd Welling. He is survived by a son, Blair Welling.
Craig enjoyed meeting people through his work at Dicor, the Lighthouse Vineyard Church, and at Planet Fitness where he was a regular. He also spent several years as a volunteer usher for Notre Dame football games.
Craig grew up in Leiters Ford, IN and graduated from Culver Community Schools and IUSB. In 1973, as a recent high school graduate, he came up with the idea for a traveling “bell trophy” to boost school spirit between Culver and Argos boys' basketball teams. In 2015, he initiated the same idea for the girls' basketball teams. The winner of these annual “bell games” takes home the bell for the year.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the hour of the service at Noon, all at Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rice Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends may wish to make a donation to the Lighthouse Vineyard Church in Elkhart, ADEC in Elkhart, or the Fulton County Historical Society in Rochester.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 19, 2019