Crystal J. Brown
1971 - 2020
Crystal J. Brown

Oct. 18, 1971 - May 25, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Crystal J. Brown, age 48, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at her home in Granger, IN. She was born October 18, 1971 in Osceola, IN to Kermit “Joe” and Joann (McGowan) Miller. On August 11, 1990 Crystal married the love of her life, James Brown and with this happy union they were blessed with two sons. She enjoyed Notre Dame women's basketball, hockey, fishing, and spending time with her family, grandkids, her dogs, and friends. Crystal is survived by her husband of 29 years, Jim Brown of Granger, IN; sons, Jimmy (Meg) Brown of Osceola, IN and Tim Brown of Granger, IN; grandchildren, Kathleen, Sadie, and Harrison; parents; and sister, Cheryl (Michael) Vigren of Florida. She is preceded in death by her grandparents and brother, Joseph Miller. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561. Friends may visit on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to American Cancer Society. To share a remembrance of Crystal or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
JUN
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
