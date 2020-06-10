Rev. David J. Scheidler, C.S.C.
Jan. 26, 1965 - June 6, 2020
NOTRE DAME, IN - Rev. David Joseph Scheidler, C.S.C., 55, died on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL.
Fr. Scheidler was born to Dr. James and Maria (del Refugio) Scheidler on January 26, 1965 in Dallas, Texas, the second oldest of eight children in a bilingual, bicultural family, as his mother is a native of Mexico City. He was raised in Indianapolis, IN, where he graduated from Cathedral High School in 1983. He then attended the University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, IN, and spent his sophomore year in Innsbruck, Austria. In 1987, he graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a Bachelor of Arts degree with double majors in History and Communications & Theater. After working a year in Manhattan, he entered Moreau Seminary at Notre Dame, receiving his Master of Divinity in 1993. He professed Final Vows on August 28, 1993 and was ordained to the priesthood on April 9, 1994.
After ordination, Fr. Scheidler was assigned to Saint John Vianney Parish in Goodyear, AZ, before going to work at the University of Notre Dame in 1995. While serving as rector of St. Edward's Hall, he was also the associate rector of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart and assisted in Campus Ministry with various programs, including the Freshman Retreat and Spanish Mass. He also served as chaplain of the Notre Dame Folk Choir and accompanied them on many tours. In 2002-2003, he was a chaplain for the Alliance for Catholic Education. From 2003 to 2007, he was assigned to what is now Notre Dame College Preparatory in Niles, IL, where he was the director of campus ministry and a religion teacher. Next, he was the associate pastor at St. Adalbert and St. Casimir in South Bend, IN. From 2010 to 2013, he served in Monterrey, Mexico, working in Holy Cross's Family Rosary, Vocations, and in parish assistance at Parroquia Nuestra Madre Santisima de la Luz. From 2013 to 2017, he served as the associate rector of the Basilica, and helped with other projects in Campus Ministry. In 2017, he was named pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Notre Dame, IN. Fr. David was a much beloved pastor, priest, son, brother, uncle, friend, and Holy Cross religious, who loved the people with whom he ministered, and always sought through his ministry to make God known, loved and served.
Along with Fr. David's parents, he is survived by his siblings James (Mizan) Scheidler, Maria (Michael) O'Rourke, Edward (Ann Marie) Scheidler, Elsa (Dominik) Hoffmann, Alicia (John) Nagy, Alexander (Nicole) Scheidler, and Rita Lyden (Scheidler), as well as 44 nieces and nephews, and three grand-nephews.
The Funeral Mass will be on Friday, June 12 at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame, IN, with family as well as Holy Cross priests and brothers in attendance. For safety reasons, we ask all others to join us via livestream at https://campusministry.nd.edu/mass-worship/basilica-of-the-sacred-heart/watch-mass/special-masses/ at 9:30 a.m. ET. Burial will be in the community cemetery at Notre Dame. Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions in support of the mission and ministries of the Congregation of Holy Cross around the world can be made to: United States Province of Priests and Brothers, Holy Cross Mission Center, P.O. Box 543, Notre Dame, IN 46556 or online at donate.holycrossusa.org.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.