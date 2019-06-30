Rev. Foster J.



Burbank, C.S.C.



July 28, 1929 - June 21, 2019



NOTRE DAME, IN - Rev. Foster James Burbank, C.S.C., 89, died at Holy Cross House, Notre Dame, IN, on Friday, June 21, 2019.



He was born on July 28, 1929 in Marlboro, MA to Foster and Edna (Volosinski) Burbank, and attended the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA from 1948 to 1950. He entered the Congregation of Holy Cross on August 15, 1951 and made First Vows on August 16, 1952.



Following his novitiate year at Holy Cross Novitiate in North Dartmouth, MA and Bennington, VT, he enrolled at the Holy Cross Seminary at Stonehill College in North Easton, MA, and received a bachelor's degree in philosophy in 1953. From 1953 to 1957, Fr. Burbank did graduate studies in theology at Holy Cross College, Washington, D.C. He professed Final Vows on August 16, 1955 and was ordained to the priesthood by Cardinal Lawrence Shehan on June 6, 1957 at St. Ann's Church in Bridgeport, CT.



Fr. Burbank did further graduate studies in educational administration at Fairfield University, where he received a master's degree in Education Administration. He also studied at the University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, IN from 1967 to 1968 and again in 1977. He received a master's of science in Administration from Notre Dame in 1980.



Fr. Burbank was assigned to teach at Notre Dame High School in Bridgeport, CT in 1957. He continued as a member of the faculty and moderator of various student groups and administration until 1967. From 1969 to 1973, Fr. Burbank served as a dormitory rector and in the administrative office of the University of Notre Dame, including assistant director of admissions. In 1973, he moved to Stonehill College, North Easton, MA, where he served as assistant dean of students and assistant to the president. He then returned to Notre Dame to begin his degree work in administration. Fr. Burbank was appointed principal of St. Bernard High School in Uncasville, CT in 1977 and served in that position until July of 1980. From 1981 to 1984, Fr. Burbank served as a member of the staff of the Espousal Retreat Center in Waltham, MA, then served at Saint Brigid Church (Lexington, MA) and Our Lady of Fatima (Sudbury, MA). From 1986 to 1989, Fr. Burbank also served at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, MA, then at Stonehill College from 1989 to 2003. From 1989 to 2009, he also concurrently served as Director of Province Events for the then Eastern Province of Priests. After retiring, Fr. Burbank continued to reside with the Holy Cross Community at Stonehill College until 2017, when he moved to Holy Cross House, Notre Dame, IN.



Preceding him in death are his parents, Foster and Edna Burbank.



Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday (July 1, 2019) at the Chapel of Mary, Stonehill College, Easton, MA, with a Wake Service at 7:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday (July 2, 2019) at the Chapel of Mary, Stonehill College, Easton, MA. Burial will follow at the Holy Cross Community Cemetery at Stonehill College.