Rev. James F.



Flanigan, C.S.C.



April 30, 1935 - March 7, 2019



NOTRE DAME, IN - Rev. James Francis Flanigan, C.S.C., 83, died at Holy Cross House, Notre Dame, IN, on Thursday, March 7, 2019.



Fr. Flanigan spent most of his life as associate professor of Art, Art History and Design, and Associate Vice President for Student Affairs, at the University of Notre Dame. He was born on April 30, 1935 in Chicago, IL to Donald and Marie (Riordan) Flanigan, and entered Holy Cross Seminary after graduating from St. Gabriel's Parish School. He was received into the Congregation of Holy Cross on Aug. 15, 1953, and made his First Profession of Vows on Aug. 16, 1954. He professed Final Vows on Aug. 16, 1957, then graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1958 with a Bachelor's Degree in Philosophy. He was ordained to the priesthood in the Congregation of Holy Cross on June 6, 1962.



After ordination in 1962, Fr. Flanigan accomplished his pastoral apprenticeship at Notre Dame, then studied art at George Washington U. and the Corcoran School of Art (both in Washington, D.C.), and received a Master of Fine Arts degree in 1965. Afterward, he taught and served in student resident halls at Notre Dame for many years. In addition, from 1973 to 1979, he headed the Department of Art, Art History and Design. He enjoyed a study leave of absence in Rome from 1969 to 1970 and was superior of Old College from 1979 to 1985. From 1985 to 1991, he assisted at the University of Notre Dame, then took a sabbatical year in Berkeley, California, before assisting again at the University until 1997. He was assistant provincial of the Indiana Province from 1997 to 2000, then taught at the University of Notre Dame again from 2000 to 2002. He also was on the formation staff of Moreau Seminary. In the fall of 2002 and spring of 2003, he was at the University of Notre Dame's London Program. He retired to Notre Dame, and in 2013 moved to Holy Cross House.



Fr. Flanigan's sculptures have been exhibited in museums and art shows, and included a life-size “Madonna of Jerusalem” for the Notre Dame Center in Jerusalem, a 12-foot bronze crucifix at St. Thomas Apostle Church, Elkhart, IN, and Stations of the Cross for the Sorin Hall Chapel, Notre Dame. He also was commissioned for the statues of Mary Seat of Wisdom in Malloy Hall, and Saint Andre Bessette in the Eck Vistors Center.



Preceding him in death are his parents, Donald and Marie Flanigan. He is survived by his sister, Anna Marie Franko; and brothers, Tom Flanigan and Don Flanigan.



Visitation will be from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Moreau Seminary, Notre Dame, IN, where there will be a Wake Service at 7:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the Notre Dame campus on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in the community cemetery at Notre Dame. Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, is in charge of the arrangements.



Memorial contributions in support of the mission and ministries of the Congregation of Holy Cross may be made to: United States Province of Priests and Brothers, Office of Development, P.O. Box 765, Notre Dame, IN 46556-0765 or online at donate.holycrossusa.org. Published in South Bend Tribune from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary