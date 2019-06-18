Resources More Obituaries for C.S.C. Bluma Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Brother C.S.C. James J. Bluma

July 1, 1928 - June 11, 2019



NOTRE DAME, IN - Brother James John Bluma, C.S.C., age 91, died on June 11, 2019, at Dujarie House in Holy Cross Village at Notre Dame, Indiana. He was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the son of Edward and Julia (Rozmarek) Bluma. He grew up there and attended St. Mary of the Angels Elementary School and Central Catholic High School, graduating in 1946, when he immediately joined the U.S. Marine Corps, serving for two years until 1948. He then attended St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin where he earned a bachelor's degree majoring in economics and accounting in the summer of 1952. He worked for five years as a Cost Accountant for Kraft Foods. In 1957, he participated in a spiritual retreat with the theme: “Come and See what God has in Mind for You”. He met a Holy Cross Brother who invited James to come and visit the Sacred Heart Juniorate in Watertown, Wisconsin. James entered the introductory program and then was sent to St. Joseph's Novitiate in Rolling Prairie, IN where he entered the intensive religious training and made his first profession of vows as a Holy Cross Brother in August 16, 1958. James was immediately assigned to join the faculty and teach at St. Joseph's High School in South Bend, IN for the next five years until 1963. He did graduate studies at Loyola University in Chicago the next year and then served as Assistant Principal at Holy Trinity High School in Chicago until 1966, and then was Assistant Principal at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, OH until 1968. With all the training, he was made the principal for Memorial High School in Evansville, IN where he admirably served for 14 years until 1982. He earned a memorable reputation at Reitz Memorial among the faculty, staff, and students. After a year of study at Notre Dame, James joined the staff of the Business Office at Holy Cross College for five years and in 1988 he was promoted to Vice-President of Student Affairs at the College until 1998. He next served on the staff of the Provincial Business Office and then enjoyed a well-earned sabbatical from his meritorious and efficient work “behind the scenes”. He retired from his many years of service to his beloved Columba Hall to enjoy the activities and attractions at the University of Notre Dame, particularly football and basketball games.



Visitation will take place on Wed., June 19 from 9:30 am to 11am. The Mass of Resurrection will follow and burial will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Holy Cross Village.



Memoriams for Brother James Bluma may be sent to Brothers of Holy Cross, Midwest Province, PO Box 460, Notre Dame, IN 46556.



