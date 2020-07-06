Rev. Jerome E. Knoll, C.S.C.
August 24, 1933 - July 3, 2020
NOTRE DAME, IN - Rev. Jerome E. Knoll, C.S.C., 86, died on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Holy Cross House, Notre Dame, IN.
Fr. Knoll was born to Edward and Catherine (Cashbaugh) Knoll on August 24, 1933 in Michigan City, IN, where he attended St. Mary's Grade School (now Michigan City Marquette High School) and the first three years of St. Mary's High School, which was run by the Sisters of the Holy Cross. His last year of high school was spent at Holy Cross Seminary on the University of Notre Dame campus. He entered the Novitiate on August 15, 1951 and made his First Profession of Vows on August 16, 1952. After his formation at Moreau Seminary, Notre Dame, IN, he professed Final Vows on August 16, 1955. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1956 with a B.A. in philosophy. He went to Holy Cross College in Washington D.C. where he received his M.A. in Theology. He was ordained in Sacred Heart Church at the University of Notre Dame on June 8, 1960.
After ordination, Fr. Knoll alternated between teaching at Notre Dame High School in Niles, IL, and Holy Cross Seminary on the University of Notre Dame campus. In 1967, he returned to Notre Dame High School for another six years, after which he was assigned chaplain and teacher at La Lumiere High School near Rolling Prairie and LaPorte, IN. He then served as superior of Holy Cross House, Notre Dame, IN, for two years and as chaplain for all University of Notre Dame employees for ten years. During this time, he also began a 22-year teaching career at Holy Cross College, Notre Dame, IN, assisted at Sacred Heart Parish, Notre Dame, IN, was prefect at Keenan Hall for one year, and served in the Institute for Clergy Renewal. In addition, he served as coach of the first organized women's golf teams at the University of Notre Dame and Saint Mary's College, Notre Dame, IN. He was named “Teacher of the Year” at Holy Cross College, Notre Dame, IN, in 2003, just prior to his retirement from teaching. After retirement, he became an apprentice carpenter to a former student, Fr. Herb Yost, C.S.C. He crafted many beautiful bowls, napkin holders, candlesticks, etc., and gave them to confreres and lay colleagues alike. Fr. Knoll entered Holy Cross House, Notre Dame, IN, in 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Catherine Knoll, and his sister, Marlene Evans. He is survived by his sister, Mary Kay Hawley, and his brother, Ronald (Ruth) Knoll, as well as five nephews and three nieces.
The Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame, IN, with family as well as Holy Cross priests and brothers in attendance. For safety reasons, we ask all others to join us via livestream at https://campusministry.nd.edu/mass-worship/basilica-of-the-sacred-heart/funeral-live-stream/
at 9:30 a.m. ET. Burial will be in the community cemetery at Notre Dame. Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions in support of the mission and ministries of the Congregation of Holy Cross can be made to: United States Province of Priests and Brothers, Office of Development, P.O. Box 765, Notre Dame, IN 46556-0765 or online at donate.holycrossusa.org
