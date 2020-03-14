|
Br. Jerome F.
Matthews, C.S.C.
Aug. 22, 1934 - March 9, 2020
NOTRE DAME, IN - Br. Jerome Francis Matthews, C.S.C., 85, died Monday, March 9, 2020 at Holy Cross House, Notre Dame, IN.
He was born on August 22, 1934, in Kingston, NY, to George D. Matthews and Regina (Smith) Matthews. Br. Matthews attended St. Mary's School in Kingston and graduated from Kingston High School in 1952.
Br. Matthews attended Stonehill College, North Easton, MA, from 1952 to 1954 and King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in 1975. Br. Matthews was received into the Congregation of Holy Cross on March 19, 1954, made his First Profession of Vows on March 20, 1955 and made his Final Profession on August 16, 1958.
From 1958 to 1961 (and again in 1963 to 1964), Br. Matthews served at the Holy Cross Generalate in Rome, Italy, as secretary to the Procurator General. From 1961 to 1963, he served as assistant librarian at Stonehill College, North Easton, MA (and again in 1964 to 1967). He also served as librarian at St. Peter's High School, Gloucester, MA, from 1967 to 1970, then at St. Mark's High School in Newark, DE, 1970 to 1971. He served as librarian at King's College, Wilkes-Barre, PA, for over 20 years (1972-1981; 1982-1995) and Stonehill College, North Easton, MA (1981-1982). From 1995 to 1998, he assisted at Sacred Heart Parish in the Bronx, NY, and from 1998 to 1999, he was executive assistant for the Institute for the Family in North Easton, MA, before returning to King's College as librarian from 1999-2013.
He was renowned among students and faculty for his ability to locate the required material in a magazine or periodical. Over the years, Br. Matthews was also involved in gerontology studies, parish ministry, and the ecumenical movement. He moved to Holy Cross House, Notre Dame, IN, in 2013.
Preceding him in death are his parents, George and Regina Matthews; and his brother, George Matthews. He is survived by brothers, Bernard Matthews (Kingston, NY) and Br. Joseph Matthews, FMS (Bronx, NY), as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Mary on the campus of Stonehill College in North Easton, MA, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, with the Funeral Mass following at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Holy Cross Community Cemetery at Stonehill College. Kane Funeral Home of Easton, MA, is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions in support of the mission and ministries of the Congregation of Holy Cross can be made to: United States Province of Priests and Brothers, Office of Development, 500 Washington Street, North Easton, MA 02356-1299 or online at donate.holycrossusa.org.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020