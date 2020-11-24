1/1
Rev. C.S.C. John F. Dias
1927 - 2020
Rev. John F. Dias, C.S.C.

June 24, 1927 - Nov. 20, 2020

NOTRE DAME, IN - Rev. John F. Dias, C.S.C., 93, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at Holy Cross House, Notre Dame, IN.

He was born on June 24, 1927, in Fall River, MA to José and Mariana (de Viveiros) Dias.

Fr. Dias attended Stonehill College, North Easton, MA, from 1954 to 1959, where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in 1959. Fr. Dias was received into the Congregation of Holy Cross on August 15, 1956, made his First Profession of Vows on August 16, 1957, and made his Final Profession on August 16, 1960. From 1959 to 1963, he attended Holy Cross College, Washington, DC, and was ordained a priest on June 8, 1963. From 1963 to 1967, Fr. Dias studied at Fairfield University, Fairfield, CT, as well as courses at Southern Connecticut State University.

From 1963 to 1965, Fr. Dias taught at Notre Dame High School, Bridgeport, CT. In the fall of 1965, he traveled to Peru for missionary work, and returned in early 1966 to teach at Bennington Catholic High School, Bennington, VT. From 1967 to 1974, he taught again at Notre Dame High School, Bridgeport, CT, and then he was assigned to Our Lady of Grace Parish, Stratford, CT, from 1974 to 1975. From 1975 to 1980, Fr. Dias taught at Cardinal Mooney High School, Rochester, NY, and then he started his life in chaplain ministry, where he found his work to be most rewarding. He was chaplain of Notre Dame Pastoral Institute, Notre Dame, IN, in 1980; chaplain at St. Joseph Hospital, South Bend, IN, from 1980 to 1986; Cabrini Medical Center, New York, NY, from 1986 to 1993; St. Luke Hospital, New Bedford, MA, from 1993 to 2007; Morton Hospital, Taunton, MA, from 2007 to 2010; and St. Anne's Hospital, Fall River, MA, from 2010 to 2014. He moved to Holy Cross House, Notre Dame, IN, in 2014.

Preceding him in death are his parents, José and Mariana Dias, and sister, Alice (James) Andrade.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Mary on the campus of Stonehill College in North Easton, MA, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, with the Funeral Mass following at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Holy Cross Community Cemetery at Stonehill College. Kane Funeral Home of Easton, MA is in charge of the arrangements.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 24, 2020.
