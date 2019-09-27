|
|
Rev. Joseph A. Dorsey, C.S.C.
March 05, 1920 - Sept. 23, 2019
NOTRE DAME, IN - NOTRE DAME, Ind. - Fr. Joseph Alphonsus Dorsey, C.S.C., 99, died at Casa San Juan XXIII in Santiago, Chile, on September 23, 2019.
Father Dorsey was born in Hammond, Indiana on March 5, 1920 to Joseph A. and Frances L. (Sherby) Dorsey. Mrs. Frances Dorsey passed away when Fr. Joseph was just over a year old. His father later married Harriet Elizabeth McMahon, who adored Joseph.
He attended Hammond High School in Hammond, Indiana, then entered the United States Air Force on January 15, 1943, where he served as Captain of HQ Squadron AAF APO 879 during WWII. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the American Theater Ribbon, A-P Theater Ribbon, three Overseas Bars and the Victory Medal. He remained in active duty until 1946. In 1948, he entered the University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, Indiana, where he received his bachelor of arts in philosophy in 1953, then completed an S.T.B. in philosophy at the Universidad Catolica, Santiago, Chile in 1957. He was received into the Congregation of Holy Cross on August 8, 1949, made his First Profession of Vows on August 16, 1950, professed Final Vows on August 16, 1953 and was ordained to the priesthood on December 21, 1957.
From 1958 to 1973, Fr. Dorsey taught at Saint George's College, Santiago, Chile, where he also served as district steward and in district and local councils (1963-1967), and assistant steward (1967-1973). From 1973 to 1977, he served in the administration at the Catholic University of Santiago, Escuela Artes de Communication (EAC). He completed further studies from 1977 to 1978 in Educational Technology, then resumed teaching in 1978 at Colegio Andacollo in Santiago, Chile. In 1980, he became the department head of the Audio Visual Department at Saint George's College, Santiago, Chile, then the archivist for Saint George's from 1984-2012.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Joseph and Frances Dorsey, step-mother Harriet Dorsey; older sister Jenn, younger sisters Frances Dorsey and Mildred Dorsey; step-sisters Mary Prohl, Margaret Sherlock, Genevieve Klacik, and Pat Hamilton; and step-brother Robert Dorsey. He is survived by his brother, Charles (Peggy) Dorsey of Massachusetts; nephew John (Carol) Dorsey of Olympia, Washington; niece, Jean Klacik of Lansing, Michigan; and great nephew, Joe Klacik of Olympia.
Visitation will be from 16:00 to 21:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 in the chapel of Saint George's College, Santiago, Chile. The Funeral Mass will be in the chapel of Saint George's College on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 14:30 p.m. Burial will be in the Parque Santiago Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in support of the mission and ministries of the Congregation of Holy Cross can be made to: United States Province of Priests and Brothers, Office of Development, P.O. Box 765, Notre Dame, IN 46556-0765 or online at donate.holycrossusa.org.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 27, 2019