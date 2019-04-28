Rev. Joseph F.



Callahan, C.S.C.



Feb. 28, 1944 - April 21, 2019



NOTRE DAME, IN - Rev. Joseph Francis Callahan, C.S.C., 75, died at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro, MA, on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.



He was born on February 28, 1944 in Bridgeport, CT to Francis A. and Margaret (Shannon) Callahan, and attended Notre Dame High School in Bridgeport, CT. He graduated from Stonehill College, North Easton, MA, with a Bachelor of Arts in theology in 1966, and was received into the Congregation of Holy Cross on July 15, 1962. He professed his First Vows on July 16, 1963, then obtained a Baccalaureate in Sacred Theology at the Pontifical Gregorian University, in Rome, Italy in 1969. On April 1, 1970, Fr. Callahan made his final profession, then obtained his master's in theology from the University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, IN. He was ordained to the priesthood on November 21, 1970.



After ordination, Fr. Callahan returned to his high school, Notre Dame High School in Bridgeport, CT, where he taught until 1972. He joined the Holy Cross Mission Band in North Easton, MA in 1972, and from 1973 to 1977, served in Appalachian Ministry in Owingsville, KY. He entered Province Service in 1977, serving as Justice & Peace Director, Assistant Provincial, and Provincial Councilor of the former Eastern Province over the course of five years. In 1982, he was elected Provincial Superior of the Province, and served in this capacity for six years. In 1990, he obtained a D.Min. at the University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, then served in parish ministry at Sacred Heart Church, Bronx, NY, from 1990 to 1992. From 1992 to 1994, he served as Parochial Vicar at the Church of St. Theresa in Sleepy Hollow, NY, then as Parochial Vicar of the Church of St. Casimir in Wilkes-Barre, PA (1994 to 1999). From 1999 on, he served as Director and Spiritual Director of the Holy Cross Retreat House in North Easton, MA, on the campus of Stonehill College, where he also resided.



Preceding him in death are his parents, Francis and Margaret Callahan; and sisters, Vivian Callahan and Margaret Sanford.



He is survived by his sister, Patricia (Robert) Hoyt of Little River, SC.



Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (May 1, 2019) at the Chapel of Mary, Stonehill College, Easton, MA, with a Wake Service at 7:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday (May 2, 2019) at Holy Cross Parish, Easton, MA. Burial will follow at the Holy Cross Community Cemetery at Stonehill College. Kane Funeral Home of Easton, MA is in charge of the arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in support of the mission and ministries of the Congregation of Holy Cross via: United States Province of Priests and Brothers, Office of Development, 500 Washington Street, North Easton, MA 02356-1299 or online at donate.holycrossusa.org. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary