Rev. Lawrence E.
Calhoun, C.S.C.
Oct. 21, 1935 - Dec. 14, 2019
NOTRE DAME, IN - Rev. Lawrence Edward Calhoun, C.S.C., 84, died on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka, Indiana.
Fr. Calhoun was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts on October 21, 1935 to Samuel Albert Way Woodall, Jr. and Dorothy Ellen (Nicholls) Woodall Calhoun. He was raised by his mother, Dorothy, and stepfather, Thomas Francis Calhoun, Jr. With the advent of WWII, his stepfather joined the Navy and was stationed at Roosevelt Naval Base in Long Beach, California. He attended St. Anthony's High School, where he joined the band and was given the glockenspiel (bells) to play. One day after practice, he saw a cassock, which he tried on along with the cord. Br. Robert, the owner of the cassock, said to him, “Calhoun, some day you will replace me.” At his parents' advice, Fr. Calhoun took a year to check out communities, but was soon headed for Notre Dame, where he entered Old College. After his candidate year, he was accepted to the Novitiate at Jordan, Minnesota, where he made Temporary Vows on August 16, 1956. After graduation, Fr. Calhoun professed Final Vows on August 16, 1959 and was assigned to Holy Cross College. He was ordained at St. Joseph's Chapel at Stonehill College, North Easton, Massachusetts, on June 8, 1963.
Fr. Calhoun returned to the University of Notre Dame to pursue an MAT in Biology and Education, with an NCATE certificate in teaching. He also became the chaplain of the fencing team and took lessons of his own! He then taught at Riley High School, South Bend, Indiana, and graduated with his MAT and NCATE in 1966. Shortly thereafter, he was assigned to teach at Notre Dame High School, Niles, Illinois. He introduced a fencing club there in 1966. In eight years, from 1967-1975, the team won two state championships. Also at that time he started the Junior Olympic Championships (now called the Jr. National Championships). In 1975, Fr. Calhoun was assigned to St. Francis High School in Mountain View, California, where he helped the fencing team win the “mythical” State Championships. He returned to the University of Notre Dame in 1976 and taught at Le Mans Academy, Rolling Prairie, Indiana, from 1977 to 1979.
From 1979 to 1985, Fr. Calhoun taught at Culver Military Academy, Culver, Indiana. In 1987, he accepted a teaching position at Chaminade College Preparatory Middle School in Chatsworth, California, as an earth science and fencing instructor. He was also chaplain at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California. At this time, he also took classes in silversmithing, became a commercial artist, and taught adult education classes. In 2006, he moved to Fatima House, Notre Dame, Indiana, where he continued to make beautiful, one-of-a-kind jewelry and retained an interest in fencing. In 2009, he was given the title of Fellow by the United States Fencing Coaches Association for his dedication and coaching excellence. Fr. Calhoun entered Holy Cross House in 2018.
Preceding him in death are his parents and his stepfather, and his brother, Robert Calhoun. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Marlene Calhoun.
