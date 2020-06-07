Sister Lucy
Lalsangzuali, CSC
August 13, 1974 - June 4, 2020
NOTRE DAME, IN - Sister Lucy died in Shillong, Meghalaya, India. A Memorial Mass was in Holy Cross Villa Chapel, June 5, followed by burial in Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians Parish Cemetery, Shillong. Sisters of the Holy Cross
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.