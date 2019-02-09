Rev. Michael J.



Heppen, C.S.C.



Oct. 4, 1936 - Feb. 4, 2019



NOTRE DAME, IN - Rev. Michael Joseph Heppen, C.S.C., 82, died at Holy Cross House, Notre Dame, IN, on Monday, February 4, 2019.



Fr. Heppen was born on October 14, 1936, in Anderson, IN, to George A. and Mabel Elizabeth (Meehan) Heppen. He was a 1954 graduate of St. Mary High School. He was received into the Congregation of Holy Cross on Aug. 15, 1955, and made his First Profession of Vows on Aug. 16, 1956. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1959 with a Bachelor's Degree in Philosophy. He professed Final Vows on Aug. 18, 1959, then studied theology at Holy Cross College, Washington, D.C., from 1959 to 1963 and was ordained to the priesthood in the Congregation of Holy Cross on June 13, 1963.



Fr. Heppen served in pastoral apprenticeship at the University of Notre Dame in 1963 and 1964 while completing an MBA. After receiving his MBA, he taught and was prefect at Notre Dame until 1966. Fr. Heppen was then awarded a Huebner Fellowship and studied at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania from 1966 to 1967, then taught finance at the University of Portland until 1976. He entered the Jesuit School of Applied Theology at Berkeley from 1976 to 1977, then returned to Notre Dame in 1977 as director of student accounts, then director of university housing from 1979 to 1984. From 1984 to 1996, he continued to assist at Notre Dame before taking a sabbatical year in 1996, then serving as associate pastor of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Parish in Beverly Hills, MI, until 2003. Fr. Heppen began assisting at the National Shrine of the Little Flower Parish in Royal Oak, MI in 2003. He moved to Our Lady of Fatima in Notre Dame, IN, in 2007, then resided at Holy Cross House, Notre Dame, IN beginning December 2017. He also assisted at St. Mark Catholic Parish in Niles, MI from 2009 to 2018.



Preceding him in death are his parents, George and Mabel Heppen; and his two sisters, Sister Marianna Heppen, C.S.C. and Mary Helen Kimmerling. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Moreau Seminary, Notre Dame, IN, where there will be a Wake Service at 7:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the Notre Dame campus on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in the community cemetery at Notre Dame. Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, is in charge of the arrangements.



Memorial contributions in support of the mission and ministries of the Congregation of Holy Cross may be made to: United States Province of Priests and Brothers, Office of Development, P.O. Box 765, Notre Dame, IN 46556-0765 or online at donate.holycrossusa.org. Published in South Bend Tribune from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary