Sister CSC Patricia Mary Crane
1946 - 2020
Sister Patricia Mary Crane, CSC

Dec. 1, 1946 - June 20, 2020

NOTRE DAME, IN - Prayer service at Church of Our Lady of Loretto, June 26, 2020; interment at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery. See Kaniewski Funeral Homes; donate in her name to Sisters of Holy Cross Ministry with Poor.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
