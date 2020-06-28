Sister Patricia Mary Crane, CSC
Dec. 1, 1946 - June 20, 2020
NOTRE DAME, IN - Prayer service at Church of Our Lady of Loretto, June 26, 2020; interment at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery. See Kaniewski Funeral Homes; donate in her name to Sisters of Holy Cross Ministry with Poor.
Dec. 1, 1946 - June 20, 2020
NOTRE DAME, IN - Prayer service at Church of Our Lady of Loretto, June 26, 2020; interment at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery. See Kaniewski Funeral Homes; donate in her name to Sisters of Holy Cross Ministry with Poor.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.