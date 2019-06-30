Rev. Patrick H.



Maloney, C.S.C.



July 4, 1928 - June 27, 2019



NOTRE DAME, IN - Rev. Patrick Hugh Maloney, C.S.C., 90, died at Holy Cross House, Notre Dame, IN, on Thursday, June 27, 2019.



He was born on July 4, 1928, to Patrick and Helen (McCall) Maloney in Gary, IN. He attended St. Mary's Parish school in Crown Point and entered Holy Cross Minor Seminary in 1942. He was received into the Congregation of Holy Cross on Aug. 15, 1945, and made his First Vows on Aug. 16, 1946.



In 1950, Fr. Maloney received a bachelor's degree in philosophy from the University of Notre Dame in philosophy and then entered Holy Cross College in Washington, D.C. He made his Final Profession of Vows on Aug. 16, 1949. Fr. Maloney was ordained in Sacred Heart Church on June 9, 1954. The next two years he remained in Washington and studied music at Catholic University, receiving a master's degree in 1956. That September, Fr. Maloney began a long and distinguished career of teaching as a professor of music at the University of Notre Dame. He taught and served as a prefect and rector in residence halls. Fr. Maloney studied music in California and Vienna, Austria, from 1962-1964. For many years, Fr. Maloney directed choirs and scholas at Notre Dame and Moreau Seminary, teaching voice to many future priests and brothers. He spent many summers in California helping with parish ministry. His Irish tenor voice was much in demand on many concert stages in the area. Fr. Maloney even sang the “National Anthem” at the start of a White Sox game at Comiskey Park in Chicago. After his retirement from Notre Dame in 2001, he became involved with Worldwide Marriage Encounter, where he helped with retreat weekends until 2013. At that time, Fr. Maloney moved to Holy Cross House. He celebrated his 65th Jubilee as a priest in May 2019.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Helen Maloney; brothers, Tom, John, and Richard Maloney; and sisters, Sr. Mary Catherine Maloney, Helen Skelton, and Clare Maloney.



Visitation will be from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Moreau Seminary, Notre Dame, IN, where there will be a Wake Service at 7:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the Notre Dame campus on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in the community cemetery at Notre Dame. Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, is in charge of the arrangements.



Memorial contributions in support of the mission and ministries of the Congregation of Holy Cross may be made to: United States Province of Priests and Brothers, Office of Development, P.O. Box 765, Notre Dame, IN 46556-0765 or online at donate.holycrossusa.org.