|
|
Rev. Philip Devlin, C.S.C.
Sept. 22, 1930 - Nov. 13, 2019
NOTRE DAME, IN - Rev. (Thomas) Philip Devlin, C.S.C., 89, died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Holy Cross House, Notre Dame, Indiana.
Fr. Devlin was born in Hale, Colorado on September 22, 1930 to Bernard and Mary Agnes (O'Rourke) Devlin. He attended local public schools until 1946 when he transferred to Holy Cross Minor Seminary from Wray High School in Wray, Colorado for his junior and senior years.
He entered the novitiate on August 15, 1948 and made his First Profession of Vows one year and one day later on August 16, 1949. After four years at Moreau Seminary and graduating from the University of Notre Dame, he began theology studies in 1953 at Grand Seminaire in LeMans, France. He was ordained on May 26, 1956 in LeMans.
Fr. Devlin spent the next year in study at the Angelicum University in Rome where he earned an STL in theology in 1957. His first assignment was to teach at Notre Dame High School in Niles, Illinois for one year. In 1960, after two years of study, he earned a Master's in English Literature and Linguistics from the University of Michigan.
In 1960, Fr. Devlin was assigned to teach at St. George's College in Santiago, Chile. He returned to Notre Dame High School in December of 1964 and taught there until 1967 when he returned to St. George's for nine years (1967 to 1976). Following the military coup in Chile, he was exiled from the country and spent a year working in the Washington, D.C. office for the Church in Latin America. He returned to South America in 1977 to assist in the District of Peru. From 1988 to 1991 he served as district superior in Peru before returning to Notre Dame for the Clergy Renewal Program in the fall of 1991.
In 1992, Fr. Devlin returned to Peru for the remainder of his lifetime. He founded Colegio Fe y Alegria 25 in 1994. The school, which is located in San Juan De Lurigancho, Lima, Peru, serves about 2,000 students within parish boundaries, including pre-kindergarten, special education, and technical job training students. Fr. Devlin entered Holy Cross House in 2019.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Bernard and Mary Agnes Devlin.
Visitation will be from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Moreau Seminary, Notre Dame, Indiana, where there will be a Wake Service at 7:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the Notre Dame campus on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in the community cemetery at Notre Dame. Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions in support of the mission and ministries of the Congregation of Holy Cross can be made to: United States Province of Priests and Brothers, Office of Development, P.O. Box 765, Notre Dame, IN 46556-0765 or online at donate.holycrossusa.org.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019