Rev. Richard E. Stout, C.S.C.



July 20, 1930 - July 5, 2019



NOTRE DAME, IN - Fr. Richard Edwin Stout, C.S.C., 88, died at Holy Cross House, Notre Dame, IN, on Friday, July 5, 2019.



Father Stout was born in Columbus, Ohio July 20, 1930 to Edwin Russell and Ethel Elizabeth (Egan) Stout. He grew up in the Church of the Ascension Parish in Johnstown, Ohio and attended public schools there. Upon graduation from Johnstown Monroe High School in 1948, he entered Franklin University in Columbus, Ohio. After one year he transferred to the Ohio State University. In 1952, he entered Sacred Heart Novitiate in Jordan, Minnesota and made his First Profession of Vows August 16, 1953 as a co-adjutor Brother in the Indiana Province. From 1953 to 1968, he cared for the sick and elderly at Holy Cross House at Notre Dame.



In 1968, he began theology studies at Notre Dame and transferred to the clerical state in June of 1969. He was ordained to the priesthood on April 24, 1971 at Sacred Heart Church. After four years of advanced study at the University of Ottawa, he assisted in the Pastoral Care program at Presbyterian-St. Luke Hospital in Chicago. From 1975 to 1990, he was a much loved and sought after counselor at King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA. In 1988, Father Stout earned the King's College annual award for outstanding leadership, service and loyalty to King's under the heading of Administration. In 1990, at the age of 60, he assisted in the District of East Africa, where he ended up serving for 25 years, most recently as Assistant Director of Formation in Nairobi, Kenya. He moved to Holy Cross House, Notre Dame, IN, in 2015.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Ethel Stout.



Visitation will be from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Moreau Seminary, Notre Dame, IN where there will be a Wake Service at 7:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the Notre Dame campus on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in the community cemetery at Notre Dame. Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, is in charge of the arrangements.



Memorial contributions in support of the mission and ministries of the Congregation of Holy Cross may be made to: United States Province of Priests and Brothers, Office of Development, P.O. Box 765, Notre Dame, IN 46556-0765 or online at donate.holycrossusa.org.