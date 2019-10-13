|
Rev. Richard S. Teall, C.S.C.
Sept. 2, 1923 - Oct. 11, 2019
NOTRE DAME, IN - Rev. Richard Sherwood Teall, C.S.C., 96, died at Holy Cross House, Notre Dame, IN, on Friday, October 11, 2019.
He was born on Sept. 2, 1923, in Decatur, Illinois, to Lawrence E. and Lucy (Maloney) Teall. He attended St. Patrick's grade school in Decatur, Illinois and later attended secondary school at St. Bede's College in Peru, Illinois. He entered the Congregation on Sept. 14, 1941, and made his First Profession of Vows on Aug. 16, 1943. He received a bachelor's degree in philosophy from the University of Notre Dame and made his Final Profession on Aug. 16, 1946. After studying theology at Holy Cross College in Washington, D.C., Fr. Teall was ordained to the priesthood on June 7, 1950, at Sacred Heart Church, Notre Dame, Indiana. After ordination, he was assigned to teach English literature at St. George's College, Chile, from 1950 to 1959. Fr. Teall contracted polio at age 34, eight years after arriving in Chile. He studied in Rome from 1959 to 1961 and then returned to Chile to teach at St. George's from 1961 to 1971. Fr. Teall simultaneously taught at Catholic University in Chile from 1963 to 1967. He spent one year teaching at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans from 1971 to 1972, and then went on to teach at the Pontifical College Josephinum in Worthington, Ohio. Fr. Teall assisted in Granger, Texas from 1976 to 1977, and was assigned to the St. Augustine Student Center in Gainesville, Florida in 1977. In 1982, Fr. Teall became the Chaplain to the Brothers of Holy Cross at St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas. In 1983, he was assigned as Associate Pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in New Orleans. From 1984 to 1986, Fr. Teall was Associate Pastor of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Springfield, Illinois; from 1986-1987, he offered parish assistance at St. Joseph's Parish, Killeen, Texas, and at Dolores and St. Mary's parishes in Austin. In 1987, Fr. Teall was assigned as the first Pastor at Santa Cruz Catholic Church in Austin. He retired in 1998, and in 2004, he moved to Holy Cross House, Notre Dame, IN. Fr. Teall was a published author and poet who wrote about his experiences and people he met.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Lawrence and Lucy Teall. He is survived by his sister, Mary Teall McGannon; niece, Mary Anne McGannon; and nephews: Paul (Jessica) McGannon and their sons, Paul, Brian, and Kevin; Mike (Patty) McGannon and their children, Jeremy, Mallory, and Madeline; and Tom McGannon and his children, Thomas and Amelia.
Visitation will be from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Moreau Seminary, Notre Dame, IN, where there will be a Wake Service at 7:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the Notre Dame campus on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in the community cemetery at Notre Dame. Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions in support of the mission and ministries of the Congregation of Holy Cross can be made to: United States Province of Priests and Brothers, Office of Development, P.O. Box 765, Notre Dame, IN 46556-0765 or online at donate.holycrossusa.org.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019