Brother Thomas
Henning, C.S.C.
Sept. 30, 1934 - Aug. 29, 2020
NOTRE DAME, IN - Brother Thomas Henning, C.S.C., age 85, died in South Bend, Indiana. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Charles Henning and Frances (Razmus) Henning, the oldest of six children. Graduating from St. Andrew High School in 1951, he worked for a while as a trust insurance clerk in a Detroit bank. In 1957 he enlisted in the United States Army, and while serving as personnel assistant for the Presidio of San Francisco, attended the University of San Francisco until his discharge in 1962. Until 1967 he worked for Crocker Citizens Bank of San Francisco, when he then entered the Congregation of Holy Cross, taking final vows in 1973. From 1970-1985 and from 2002-2003, Brother Thomas served in many different capacities at Le Mans Academy, Rolling Prairie, Indiana. During this time, he earned a Master's of Science degree in Special Education from the University of Indiana. From 1985-1995, he was the Assistant Business Manager of the Midwest Province of Brothers of Holy Cross. He then studied for two years at both St. Meinrad Seminary, St. Meinrad, Indiana and St. Mary's Seminary, Orchard Lake, Michigan for a Master's in Theological Studies. In 1995, he accepted the position of Business Manager for St. Pius X Church in Southgate, Michigan. His final assignment prior to retirement was working at Archbishop Hoban High School from 2003-2014 where he was the Attendance Director. Brother Thomas lived at Columba Hall on the campus of the University of Notre Dame from 2014 until his death. A private visitation for family and members of the Congregation of Holy Cross will begin at 10:00 am Thursday, September 3, with the Mass of Resurrection following at 11 am at St. Joseph Chapel, Holy Cross College. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com
