Rev. Vincent J.



Coppola, C.S.C.



April 15, 1963 - Oct. 2, 2020



NOTRE DAME, IN - Rev. Vincent J. Coppola, C.S.C., 57, died at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, PA on Friday, October 2, 2020.



Fr. Coppola was born April 15, 1963, in Elmhurst, NY. He received his bachelor's degree in accounting from Queens College, Queens, NY, and his M.Div. from the University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, IN, in 2000. He made First Vows in the Congregation of Holy Cross on July 19, 1997, professed Final Vows on September 23, 2000, and was ordained to the priesthood on June 9, 2001.



He was the son of Madeline Mooney and oldest brother to Michael Coppola (Christine), Barbara Devine (Robert), and Thomas Coppola. Fr. Coppola was preceded in death by his grandmother, Rose Ferrigno, and his stepfather, Raymond Mooney.



As a deacon, Fr. Coppola served at Most Holy Trinity in Saco, Maine, from 2000 to 2001. After ordination, he assisted at Sacred Heart / St. Francis de Sales Parish, Bennington, VT from 2001 to 2010. In July 2010, St. Bridget Parish, West Rutland, VT welcomed Fr. Coppola as their new pastor, where he was known for his kind and gentle spirit and thoughtful homilies. In 2012, he also became the pastor of St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish, West Rutland, VT. He worked tirelessly for these parishes, providing them with excellent leadership and care. Father “Vinny,” as he was affectionately called, took much care to continue the traditions of both churches while fostering a spirit of unity between the two parishes. He remained pastor at both parishes until 2015, when he was appointed Parochial Vicar of Holy Cross Parish and Saint Stanislaus Parish in South Bend, IN. In 2016, he became administrator of Holy Cross Parish, South Bend, IN, and pastor of the parish in 2017. In 2018, shortly after seeking to be incardinated into the Diocese of Trenton to be closer to his beloved mother, he was appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Toms River, NJ, and in July 2020 was appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish, Lavallette, and Sacred Heart Parish, Bay Head, NJ. His family shares how he spent long periods in prayer to his God, spoke often and reverently about the Blessed Virgin Mary and, perhaps most inspiring, how he bore in silence his bodily pain, keeping it hidden from nearly everyone.



Visitation will take place at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Toms River, NJ, on Thursday, October 8, 2020. His Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. He will ultimately be laid to rest at the Holy Cross Community Cemetery at Stonehill College, North Easton, MA. Carmona-Bolen Funeral Home, Toms River, NJ, and Kane Funeral Home of Easton, MA, are in charge of the arrangements.





