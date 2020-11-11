Brother Wilbert



(Clarence) Leveling, C.S.C.



Feb. 12, 1917 - Nov. 9, 2020



NOTRE DAME, IN -



Brother Wilbert (Clarence) Leveling, C.S.C., age 103, died on November 9, 2020 at Dujarié House, in Notre Dame, Indiana. He was born in St. Paul, Iowa on February 12, 1917, the son of Stephen and Clara (Moeller) Leveling. He attended St. James Elementary School in St. Paul, Iowa and when the family moved, he graduated from St. Joseph's High School in Fort Madison, Iowa in 1935. He worked for the U.S. Post Office as a clerk and a mail carrier until 1939 and then followed his calling to the religious life to join the Congregation of Holy Cross as a Brother.



Brother Wilbert entered Sacred Heart Juniorate in Watertown, Wisconsin in June 1939 and began his religious training two months later at St. Joseph's Novitiate in Rolling Prairie, Indiana, where he pronounced his first vows in August 1940. He began his studies at the University of Notre Dame and earned his bachelor of arts degree at the University in 1944. With graduate studies at both Notre Dame and at Catholic University in Washington, D.C., he later earned a master of science degree in education in 1948.



He began his teaching career in 1944 at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis and through his nearly 50 years of teaching, he taught at Vincentian Institute in Albany, New York, St. Joseph's High School in South Bend, Indiana, Holy Trinity High School in Chicago, Illinois and Holy Cross High School in River Grove, Illinois. During several summers, he worked as a counselor with the Foreign Study League accompanying groups of students on European tours. A highlight of his life experiences though, was the 13 summers he worked as an English-speaking tour guide at the Oratory of St. Joseph in Montreal.



Brother Wilbert served the Midwest Province for several years as the archivist and still volunteered for several hours a week, helping in the archives once he retired.



Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at Saint Joseph Chapel on the grounds of Holy Cross Village at Notre Dame. The Mass of Resurrection will follow at 10:00 AM with interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery at Holy Cross Village. This will be a private funeral for Religious of Holy Cross only. Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN is handling the arrangements.



Memorial contributions, in honor of Brother Wilbert Leveling, C.S.C., to support the mission and ministries of the Brothers may be sent to: Brothers of Holy Cross, Office of Development, P.O. Box 460, Notre Dame, IN 46556.





