Curtis Edward
Mahone, Sr.
Jan. 20, 1946 - Jan. 31, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Curtis Edward Mahone, Sr., 73, of Arrowhead Circle, South Bend, IN, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019.
Curtis was born to Woodrow Wise and Addie Lee Mahone January 20, 1946 in Louisiana. He moved to South Bend, IN, in 1965. In 1966 he started working for AM General and retired in 2005. Curtis loved sitting outside barbecuing, listening to the blues, and enjoying family and friends.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include one brother, Amos Moore of LA; five sons, Curtis Mahone, Jr., Cordell Mahone, Curtis S. Mahone, Dennis Mahone, and Andre Bradford; two daughters, Felicia (Melvin) Wallace and Sabrina Clark, 19 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.
Services will be at Alford's Mortuary on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., with viewing from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., also at Alford's Mortuary.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 8, 2019