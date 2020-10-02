1/1
Curtiss Lloyd Hall
1946 - 2020
Curtiss Lloyd Hall

Nov. 25, 1946 - Sept. 29, 2020

ELKHART, IN - Curtiss Lloyd Hall, 73, left earth for heaven on Tuesday, September 29 due to complications from Alzheimer's, with family at his side. He was the “Number 1 son” (first child) of Lloyd and Louisa (Shoemaker) Hall, born on November 25, 1946, in Mishawaka, IN.

He was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Marjorie DeArmond. He is survived by his son, Steven Curtiss Hall of Battle Creek, MI; two grandchildren, Jacob and Jennifer Hall of MI; brothers, Thomas of Sugarland, TX and Richard (Pamela) of Cotopaxi, CO; and sisters, Michelle (Robert) Heiden of Knox and Patricia (Michael) Brubaker of Elkhart.

Curtiss was a 1964 graduate of Clay High School, and attended Purdue University. He was employed by Purdue in their computer technology department, and later as a computer technician and a regional manager for a national computer company. After being raised in Indiana, Curt worked and lived in Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas, and recently returned to Indiana.

He was known as a kind gentleman to family, friends, and neighbors, a great big brother to his five siblings, and a great uncle to his 14 nieces and nephews. He greatly appreciated music and the latest technology.

There will be a private Memorial Service for family members on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka, IN.

The family acknowledges the exceptional care that Curtiss received over the last 18 months by the staff at Wintersong Village in Knox, IN, who treated him like family. Donations may be directed in memory of Curtiss Lloyd Hall to the Activities Programs of Wintersong Village, 1005 S. Edgewood Dr., Knox, IN 46534 or to a charity of the donor's choice.


Published in South Bend Tribune from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
Hahn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
