Cy'Aireus Jedediah Davenport
July 29, 2019 - Oct. 5, 2019
ELKHART, IN - Cy'Aireus Jedediah Davenport, 2 months and 5 days old, passed away at 7:22 am Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Elkhart General Hospital, Elkhart, IN.
Cy'Aireus is survived by his mother, Dasia B. Jackson; his father, Clyde L. Davenport, Sr.; sisters, Ca'Miiyah C. Jackson of Elkhart and Sasha A Davenport of Chicago; his brother, Clyde L. Davenport, Jr. of Chicago; many other siblings; and aunts, uncles, and cousins on both sides. Cy'Aireus was the Godson of Destiny Williams.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, October 11, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, where friends may gather at 10:00 AM until time of services. Burial will follow in Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
