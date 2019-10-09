Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cy'Aireus Davenport
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cy'Aireus Jedediah Davenport


2019 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cy'Aireus Jedediah Davenport Obituary
Cy'Aireus Jedediah Davenport

July 29, 2019 - Oct. 5, 2019

ELKHART, IN - Cy'Aireus Jedediah Davenport, 2 months and 5 days old, passed away at 7:22 am Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Elkhart General Hospital, Elkhart, IN.

Cy'Aireus is survived by his mother, Dasia B. Jackson; his father, Clyde L. Davenport, Sr.; sisters, Ca'Miiyah C. Jackson of Elkhart and Sasha A Davenport of Chicago; his brother, Clyde L. Davenport, Jr. of Chicago; many other siblings; and aunts, uncles, and cousins on both sides. Cy'Aireus was the Godson of Destiny Williams.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, October 11, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, where friends may gather at 10:00 AM until time of services. Burial will follow in Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cy'Aireus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
Download Now