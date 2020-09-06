1/1
Cynthia A. Slade
1947 - 2020
Cynthia A. Slade

July 15, 1947 - Sept. 3, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Cynthia A. Slade, 73, of South Bend, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, September 3.

Cynthia was born in Jacksonville, Illinois on July 15, 1947. She worked for many years for PDH Office Products. On July 23, 1994, in the backyard of her residence, she married the love of her life, Jack H. Schalk. They were inseparable, and loved to go fishing together. She was amazing in the kitchen, cooking and baking delicious treats for her friends and family.

Cynthia is survived by her loving husband, Jack; two daughters, Suzanne ‘Sue' Diamond of South Bend and Shari (Jon) Jones of Vancleave, Mississippi; and two stepchildren, Leslie (Bill) Chrapliwy of Bloomington, IN and David (Donalyn) Schalk of Niles. She was the proud grandmother of four and great-grandmother of one. She is also survived by her sister, Debbie (Charles) Lee and her brother, Timothy (Robin) Berry of both of Niles, MI. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Thelma (Berry) Cichonski.

As per her wishes, there will be no public services at this time. Cremation is to take place. Hanley and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation services is handling the arrangements and extend their deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to all of Cynthia's family and friends.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
