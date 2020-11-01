Cynthia E. Walker



June 5, 1946 - Oct. 27, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Mrs. Cynthia E. Walker, 74, passed away Tues., October 27, 2020. She was born June 5, 1946 in Muncie, IN.



In addition to her husband of 49 years, Greer Walker of South Bend, Cynthia is survived by her sons, Mark (Debra) Walker of Indianapolis, IN and Andre (Tara) Walker of Indianapolis, IN; as well as a host of extended family members.



Per the family's wishes, no public services will be held. Palmer Funeral Home - West Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.





